The good in hiring a certified ProMover

Good Greek Moving and Storage’s Owner, Spero Georgedakis, joined Inside South Florida to share the advantages of hiring ProMovers.

“I'm proud to be a on the board of the American Trucking Association but specifically, on the Image and Standards Committee,” says Georgedakis. “We want our competitors to become ProMover Certified, which means they're going to be professional, upfront and honest, and licensed and insured.”

For more information, visit greekmoving.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Good Greek Moving and Storage.