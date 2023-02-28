The risk of hiring moving fraudsters

Good Greek Moving and Storage’s Owner, Spero Georgedakis, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of hiring a reputable moving company.

“We hold movers to the highest standards of ethics and professionalism,” says Georgedakis. “There are a lot of rogue movers throughout the country. Unsuspecting consumers put their things on a truck, and then there are demands for more money at the end.”

For more information, visit greekmoving.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Good Greek Moving and Storage.