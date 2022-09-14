An umbrella insurance policy can save the day if disaster hits

Basic insurance coverage does not always cover you in case of disaster. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor and President of Hamilton Fox Insurance, Hamilton Jones, joined Inside South Florida to share more about the benefits of an umbrella policy.

“A personal umbrella policy provides an additional set of limits on top of your base policies that you already have in place. It is catastrophic coverage, third-party coverage, for catastrophic events,” says Jones. “It's not a catchall policy. It's an affordable layer of protection when your base policies are exhausted.”

If you are considering buying an umbrella policy, it is important to consider how many assets you have.

“South Florida is a very litigious state. The more toys and assets that you have the more exposure you have,” Jones. “Anybody can benefit from having this policy because anybody can be responsible for paying for catastrophic third-party events.”

For more information, visit HamiltonFoxIns.com or call 855-427-8683

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Hamilton Fox Insurance.