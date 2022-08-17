Find the right auto insurance with Hamilton Jones

Finding the right car insurance that fits your lifestyle can be tricky. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor and President of Hamilton Fox Insurance, Hamilton Jones, joined Inside South Florida to share tips that can help you save money on auto insurance.

Muddling through pages of insurance jargon can be mind-boggling, but the experts at Hamilton Fox and Co. can break it down for you.

“Personal injury protection is $10,000 of coverage set aside for you if anybody is at fault in an accident. Liability coverage covers bodily injury that you caused to others in an accident,” says Jones. “Uninsured or underinsured motorist is coverage set aside if the party at fault doesn't have enough coverage to cover your injuries.”

There are many factors that can affect the amount of your premium.

“Your driving history plays a factor. A lot of companies are also running credit reports, and you'll pay a premium for having poor credit,” says Jones. “The vehicle type and vehicle usage play a factor. How many miles you drive a year and the zip code that the vehicle is stored at can all play a factor in the rates.”

There are simple strategies you can implement to help you lower your car insurance.

“Let's start with taking higher deductibles on comp and collision coverage. Don't look at your policy to file the small claims that could affect you,” says Jones. “Take advantage of some of these driving or monitoring programs these companies offer.”

For more information, visit HamiltonFoxIns.com or call 855-427-8683

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Hamilton Fox Insurance.