Hamilton Fox Insurance’s tips to increase your home’s insurability

Adequate homeowners’ insurance can offset the cost of damages to your home after a storm. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor and President of Hamilton Fox Insurance, Hamilton Jones, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to increase the probability of your home’s insurability and reduce the price of your premium.

“One of the things that you can do is make sure that your home is eligible for the companies that are writing policies,” says Jones. “That includes homes that have newer roofs and little to no claims’ activity over the last five years.”

There are upgrades and strategies that you can implement to help you save money on your policy.

“You want to make sure that you qualify for all of your wind mitigation credits and have a monitor, burglar or fire alarm,” says Jones. “Homeowners’ policies typically come with a slew of coverages. If those coverages aren't important, you might be able to scale some of those coverages back to fit your budget.”

For more information, visit HamiltonFoxIns.com or call 855-427-8683

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Hamilton Fox Insurance.