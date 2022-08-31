Tips for insuring your new home construction project with Hamilton Jones

Building your dream home can be an exciting time, but without the proper builder’s risk insurance, your dream can turn into a nightmare. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor and President of Hamilton Fox Insurance, Hamilton Jones, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help when purchasing builder’s risk coverage.

“Builder’s risk coverage is coverage for the building during the course of construction and can also be used for renovations. It covers the dwelling for perils such as fires, lightning, hurricanes, and floods,” says Jones. “It can be endorsed, in some cases, to include ancillary coverages for debris removal, pollutant cleanup, property transit or storage, and soft costs.”

Finding insurance coverage that fits your needs and budget is important when building a new home or renovating an existing one.

“A great deal should be associated with the coverage that's afforded. Not all builder’s policies are created equal,” says Jones. “You need to work with an agent that knows builder’s risk coverage and knows when a certain policy should be applied.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Hamilton Fox Insurance.