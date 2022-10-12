Tips to insure your agricultural property with WSFL TV Trusted Advisor, Hamilton Fox Insurance

The agricultural industry is robust in South Florida. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor and President of Hamilton Fox Insurance, Hamilton Jones, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you avoid common challenges and insure your farms or agricultural properties.

“South Florida does have a lot of agricultural areas. These areas can include farms, such as row crop growers, nurseries, potted plants, field grown material, shade houses, and grove and tropical fruit type agricultural businesses,” says Jones. “These businesses really share a lot of the same types of risks. These challenges include liability for their products and premises and workers compensation, and pollution.”

Finding a policy that matches you needs and budget is important.

“I would say look at a farm and ranch program. That's a designated product for this type of property. “If there is a revenue generating business on the property, exclude that and set up an LLC to cover that with a commercial policy.”

