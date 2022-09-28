Workers’ compensation coverage tips with WSFL-TV Advisor, Hamilton Fox Insurance

Owning and operating a business has its responsibilities, including maintaining workers’ compensation insurance. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor and President of Hamilton Fox Insurance, Hamilton Jones, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help employers purchase workers’ compensation policies.

“Workers’ comp insurance can include medical benefits, disability, death and employer's liability benefits,” says Jones. “It is important for businesses to carry this coverage because it protects the employees and the employers. When you carry workers’ compensation coverage it prevents the employee that has a work-related injury from suing the employer for those injuries.”

When purchasing a policy an employer’s claims’ activity should be considered.

If you're a business that has a lot of employees and claims’ activity, you should choose a carrier that is in your space that manages claims very well, and provides loss control and risk management tools,” says Jones. “If you're a business that hasn't had a claim in 10 years, I'd still recommend a carrier that has experience, or you can look at other carriers that might be offering more aggressive programs on pricing.”

For more information, visit HamiltonFoxIns.com or call 855-427-8683

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Hamilton Fox Insurance.