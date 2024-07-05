Innovative Seawall Solutions with The Foam Guys

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The Foam Guys. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The Foam Guys, experts in seawall maintenance and reinforcement, joined Inside South Florida to discuss their cutting-edge services designed to protect waterfront properties. Known for their unique foam injection process, The Foam Guys provide essential solutions to ensure the longevity and safety of seawalls.

The Foam Guys' approach begins with the use of Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to examine the integrity of the ground beneath and around seawalls. This technology allows them to identify voids and areas where the seawall may be undermined. Once problem areas are detected, they utilize a specialized foam injection process to reinforce and rejuvenate the seawall. This foam penetrates and chemically integrates with the existing concrete, effectively creating a new, stronger wall.

The process involves thorough evaluation and explanation to homeowners, as much of the work occurs underground and is not visible. GPR provides 3D modeling to help illustrate the necessary repairs and stabilization points. The Foam Guys emphasize that seawalls are complex structures comprising various components such as SNAP jackets for reinforcing pilings, concrete restoration, cap raising, and seam sealing to prevent leaks. Each seawall requires a tailored approach based on its specific material and condition.

Maintaining seawalls is crucial, especially as rising and falling tides can erode the base, similar to how sand moves around feet at the beach. By sealing the bottom of the seawall, The Foam Guys prevent leaks and ensure the structure remains robust, protecting the property behind it.

In addition to their technical services, The Foam Guys announced a special offer for viewers of Inside South Florida. They are providing a $500 discount to military personnel, first responders, emergency services personnel, and senior citizens who mention WSFL-TV. This initiative underscores their commitment to supporting the South Florida community.

For more information on The Foam Guys and their services, interested parties can visit thefoamguys.com or call 954-370-6161.