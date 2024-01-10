Choosing the Right Pet Boarding Facility with King Kanine

King Kanine Co-Owners, Lynnette SanMiguel and Jeff Riman, joined Inside South Florida to offer valuable insights for pet owners considering a pet training and boarding facility. They shared essential factors that pet owners should be aware of to ensure a well-rounded experience for their furry companions.

“It's great to find a place that, you know, has daycare. Also, you can board the animal, and they have veterinary facilities,” says SanMiguel. “So, we work with Country Inn Pet Resort, which is here in Davie, and they also work with Cesar Millan. So, Caesars Ways—you know, we rep their shirts. And they're just a great facility because they really focus on your animal and how it's going to interact with all the other ones. The whole staff is trained.”

Riman says pet owners should prioritize ensuring that any training or boarding facility is well-equipped to care for their most cherished companions.

“To find a really good facility, it's like such a feel-good thing you know,” says Riman. “When the staff is amazing when they embrace you, when you come in, when you know your dog’s safe, if there's cameras, you can watch these kinds of things, make your travel now so much better.”

For more information, visit KingKanine.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by King Kanine.