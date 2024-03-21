Expert Tips for Dog Grooming and Care: Insights from Pet Wellness Advisors

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As pet owners, we all want to ensure that our furry friends receive the best care possible. To shed light on the do's and don'ts of pet care, WSFL-TV's trusted pet wellness advisors, King Kanine, returned to the studio to share their expertise on canine grooming and overall wellness.

Founders of King Kanine, Lynnette Sanmiguel and Jeff Riman emphasized that grooming is just as important for our dogs as it is for us. Regular brushing and bathing not only keep our pets looking and feeling their best but also help reduce shedding and dander in our homes.

Jeff echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of grooming in maintaining a clean and healthy environment for both pets and their human companions. "Grooming is what makes the dog better with family interaction on the couch, in the bed, or in the car,” he explains. “You want to have a clean dog with less bacteria and safer around the kids.”

Both Lynette and Jeff advocate for natural grooming products, highlighting their focus on environmentally friendly, non-allergenic, and chemical-free solutions. "We're really focused on green, very non-allergenic, and very natural," says Jeff. "Grooming is sometimes overlooked but is very important."

Jeff also emphasizes the transformative power of proper grooming and care, citing heartwarming examples of rescued dogs experiencing newfound joy and vitality with the help of their products. "Duke is a great example of a dog that went from adversity… to living his best life with great products, great nutrition, and great care," he adds.

For those seeking more information on pet care or considering adding a furry companion to their family, Lynette and Jeff encourage a visit to their website, KingKanine.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by WSFL-TV’s pet wellness trusted advisor, King Kanine.