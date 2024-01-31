Prioritize Pet Health in the New Year with King Kanine’s Resolutions

Jeff Riman and Lynnette Sanmiguel, founders of King Kanine, share insights on pet health resolutions for the new year on Inside South Florida. Highlighting the importance of regular exercise and a nutritious diet, they shed light on key practices to ensure your furry friends lead a happy and healthy life.

Like humans, dogs benefit greatly from regular exercise. Sanmiguel emphasizes the significance of daily walks to provide mental stimulation through smelling and exploring the environment. Regular walks contribute to a dog's overall well-being and can add years to their life.

A dog's coat and nose serve as indicators of their overall health. Regular grooming and walks provide an opportunity to detect any potential health issues early on. Interacting with dogs positively impacts mental health, and resolutions should include longer walks, increased socialization, and mental stimulation.

Riman introduces the benefits of CBD for dogs, particularly in managing anxiety and seizures without causing drowsiness. CBD supports cognitive health, circulation, and digestive functions, contributing to overall well-being. King Kanine offers a range of CBD products tailored to different dog sizes, and their team assists in product selection and usage guidance.

