Steps to US citizenship

Immigration Attorney and WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Nadia Lewis of Lewis Law, joined Inside South Florida to share how to become a US citizen.

“For an individual to become a United States citizen, they must have had a green card for five years. If they are married to a US citizen, they could have the green card for three years,” says Lewis. “They'll have to file the USCIS N-400 form and pay the fees. Then, USCIS will assess the application to figure out eligibility. The things that they look for is physical and continuous residence and if the person is of good moral character.”

For more information, visit LewisLaw.Lawyer

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Lewis Law P.A.