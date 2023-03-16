Tips to become a US resident

Attorney and WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Nadia Lewis of Lewis Law, joined Inside South Florida to share the steps to obtain and retain U.S. residency.

“The first step in getting a green card is to have a petitioner petition for the foreign national. The form that is used to apply for the green card is an USCIS form I-30,” says Lewis. “To renew your green card, you would have to file the USCIS form I-90.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Lewis Law P.A.