Victims of domestic violence rights

Immigration Attorney and WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Nadia Lewis, joined Inside South Florida to share information about foreign nationals enduring domestic violence and their options.

“The Violence Against Women Act protects women that were in domestically abusive situations. It has been expanded to everyone,” says Lewis. “The legal burden to get an approval on a Violence Against Women Act application is physical abuse or extreme cruelty. If you are in an abusive situation, you don't have to go it alone.”

