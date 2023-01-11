Money management tips with WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor SA Financials

Wisely managing your finances can seem like a complex undertaking. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Sharon Alexander of SA Financials, joined Inside South Florida with information to help you reach your financial goals.

“The IRS has now passed a new law. If you are receiving payments for products or services through Cash App, Venmo or PayPal, those companies are now supposed to issue a 1099k,” says Alexander. “If you file your tax return without those documents, you're going to owe the IRS.”

If you’re looking for investment opportunities, Alexander offers tax efficient investment ideas to help enhance your portfolio.

“It's a great thing to save money, but it's even better to invest your money,” says Alexander. “Tax efficient investments would include Roth IRA and Roth 401(K). You can also invest in bonds because bonds don't ever depreciate.”

For more information, visit SAFinancial.net

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by SA Financials.