Buy a new home with a VA or FHA Loan

Financing a home for many South Floridians is a reality and knowing what types of loans that are available will help you meet your goals. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Broker Patty Da Silva, and Realtor Chris Green of Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties, joined Inside South Florida to share how military and first-time home buyers can benefit from using VA and FHA Loans, respectively.

“A VA loan is a benefit for U.S. service members who are active or who are retired and in good standing. They can buy a home with 100% financing. They would only have to pay closing costs,” says Da Silva. “The FHA loan, or first-time homebuyer loan, has a low down payment requirement of three and a half percent.”

If you’re a qualified buyer, there are conditions that you are required to meet before purchasing.

“For VA loan applicants, the home needs to be in good condition. It cannot have missing plumbing or electric because this is a benefit to protect a veteran,” says Da Silva. “For FHA loan applicants, the house has to be complete. It can’t be unfinished. Everything has to be in place. It doesn't have to be beautiful. It has to be functional.”

