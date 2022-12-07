End of the year real estate tips

South Florida’s real estate market is in high demand. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Broker Patty Da Silva, and Realtor Chris Green of Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties, joined Inside South Florida to share whether the end of the year is a great time to buy or sell a property.

“It's a great time to sell your home during the holidays,” says Da Silva. “The weather here is so great. Everybody's in a good mood.”

Competition and timing are two factors to consider before buying or selling a home.

I think there is less competition because sellers think that they should put the house on the market after the holidays,” says Green. “You just have to consider that people are off work and traveling. It’s easy to manage. You just have to have a good plan. People don't have to be present to sign,” says Da Silva.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Green Realty Properties.