Property appraisal tips with Green Realty Properties

South Florida's real estate has reached record-breaking highs and has left some to consider selling their properties. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Broker Patty Da Silva, and Realtor Chris Green of Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to increase your property’s value.

“An appraisal is a valuation of your home,” says Da Silva. “The buyer’s lender will order the appraisal, in which a licensed appraiser will come to examine the inside and outside amenities and upgrades and then compile an appraisal report.”

A home that is prepared for a showing can potentially increase in value.

“Appraisers really like a home that is clean, smells good, bright, and the air conditioner is down low,” says Da Silva. “You should make sure to change or put in light bulbs, appliances work and landscape is manicured,” says Green.

For more information, visit PattyDaSilva.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Green Realty Properties.