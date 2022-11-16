Real estate market predictions with Green Realty Properties

The real estate market continues to evolve. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Broker Patty Da Silva, and Realtor Chris Green of Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties, joined Inside South Florida to share how the market may affect your ability to buy or sell.

“Prices are still high and interest rates are really much higher than they were. If a buyer is looking to spend this much a month in their budget, they have to look at a lower price point because the interest rates are so much higher,” says Da Silva. “We're seeing a lot of price adjustments on one listing. The sellers are coming to terms little by little. If you price correctly, there are enough buyers.”

Green gives his predictions for the 2023 real estate market.

“I think interest rates are going to continue to climb and prices are going to come down,” says Green. “I don't think it's going to come down too far.”

