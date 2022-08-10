Smart appliances’ can make home living more convenient and cost-effective

Building a home with appliances that respond on command is no longer a concept of the distant future. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Broker Patty Da Silva, and Realtor Chris Green of Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties, joined Inside South Florida to share the benefits of equipping your home with smart appliances.

“It's much easier to build a home with a smart technology rather than retrofitting it. Although you can retrofit a home, it won't be as streamlined,” says Da Silva. “Buyers and sellers really love it. When the property is sold, the buyer really enjoys the features.”

Smart appliances are convenient and can enhance your sense of security.

“Most of your appliances, believe it or not, are able to communicate with a cell phone. Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant are ready to help us make our lives easier,” says Green. “Security can be quite a big thing. Smart appliances can control doors and locks,” says Da Silva.

These appliances can also provide cost-saving incentives that make it a worthwhile investment.

“You can remotely control things in your home such as turning off lights and the sprinkler system when it's raining,” says Green. “A smart air conditioner knows when you're home and when you're not. Everybody in the family can have access to an app. When everyone's gone, you can raise the temperature. When you come home, it can be lowered.”

Homes furnished with smart appliances are popular in today’s real estate market.

“On the luxury market, homes are coming with a lot of these features already, and some homeowners are taking the opportunity to install smart appliances when they remodel,” says Da Silva. “That is what buyers are looking for.”

For more information, visit PattyDaSilva.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Green Realty Properties.