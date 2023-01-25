Tips for first-time homebuyers purchasing in an inflated economy

Making the choice to buy a home in a tough economy can leave you in a state of indecision. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Broker Patty Da Silva and Realtor Chris Green of Luxury Homes by Patty Da Silva at Green Realty Properties, joined Inside South Florida to share helpful tips for first time homebuyers.

“It is still much better to buy than it is to rent although interest rates are a little bit higher than they were last year,” says Da Silva. “You'll have stability, growth, equity building and tax advantages.”

There are proactive steps that potential homebuyers can take to prepare to purchase their first property.

“I always say go to a lender to see where you stand, what you need, and what you can afford. You should also check your credit and make sure that's in gear,” says Green. “If you need a little extra money, your family may help you start your way to building equity.”

