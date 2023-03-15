Expert tax preparation tips

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Sharon Alexander of SA Financials, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you prepare your taxes.

“If you're not doing your books, you don't know what's due. There's a certain percentage that's due to the state or county that you're registered in,” says Alexander. “To pay sales tax, you have to know what your actual income was. If you're estimating, you could be overpaying.”

For more information, visit SAFinancial.net

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by SA Financials.