WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Sharon Alexander of SA Financials, joined Inside South Florida to share how you can stay above board with the IRS.

“Tax avoidance is a legal way to minimize any tax liability that you or your business may have,” says Alexander. “You cross the line when you go into tax evasion, and that's trying not to pay taxes at all.”

