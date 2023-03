WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Sharon Alexander of SA Financials, joined Inside South Florida to share a helpful resource to increase your credit score.

“One way to build great credit is to get a great credit counselor, which will then do the research to help you find credit cards that are secured,” says Alexander. “Then, those cards report to the bureaus and help you build credit.”

For more information, visit SAFinancial.net

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by SA Financials.