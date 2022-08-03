Sail the seas this summer with boater’s insurance in tow

The boating season has begun. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor and President of Hamilton Fox Insurance, Hamilton Jones, joined Inside South Florida to share tips for purchasing boaters’ insurance.

The benefits of buying boaters’ insurance can outweigh the short-term cost. It can save a boater time and money if involved in an accident.

“It can provide third-party liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, pollution and wreck removal coverage,” says Jones. “You can also buy medical pay and pet insurance. There are different types of coverages that can be included.”

In some instances, obtaining boaters’ insurance can be challenging.

“It depends on what type of policy you're looking for. If it's liability only coverage, it can be very easy. If it's liability and whole coverage, it can be more challenging,” says Jones. “Remember, newer boats are always easier to insure than older boats. Lower value boats are easier to insure than higher value boats.”

Fortunately, there are ways to save money on an insurance premium.

“A liability only policy can be very inexpensive,” says Jones. “I'd also point out that you should not rely on your homeowners’ policy for this type of coverage. Although some homeowners’ policies can provide coverage, a lot of policies don't provide coverage.”

For more information, visit HamiltonFoxIns.com or call 855-427-8683

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Hamilton Fox Insurance.