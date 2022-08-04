Say goodbye to spam text messages

The vast amounts of spam text messages, emails and phone calls received daily can become overwhelming. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisors, Victor Demesmin Jr., and Jeremy Dover joined Inside South Florida to share news to help combat against relentless spammers.

“The state of Florida has created the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act,” says Dover. “It basically protects people from harassing marketing text messages from any company that they did not directly sign up to receive.”

If you’re questioning whether you have a case, Demesmin has the answer.

“Any text message that was received after July 1, 2021, from a legitimate company trying to market or sell you something and you did not consent to qualifies as a violation,” says Demesmin.

You may be entitled to damages if you didn’t consent to those pesky notifications you have received.

“The Florida Telephone Solicitation Act pays in several ways. The main way is being awarded actual damages. Regarding statutory damages, the court can award up to $500 per violation,” says Dover. “However, if the court finds that the company knowingly and willfully violated the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, it can award three times that per violation or $1,500 for each message or call.”

