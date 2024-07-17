Addressing Climate Change: Solutions and Local Initiatives with The CLEO Institute

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The CLEO Institute. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

WSFL-TV’s trusted climate change advisor, Yoca Arditi-Rocha, Executive Director of The CLEO Institute, joined Inside South Florida to share crucial insights into how we can tackle the pressing issue of climate change.

Yoca emphasized that the disasters we are witnessing are not natural but are man-made, resulting from alterations to our planet's atmosphere due to pollution. This man-made pollution exacerbates weather events, making them more destructive and frequent. Yoca pointed out that no miracles are needed to solve the issue; we already have the solutions. The key lies in transitioning to clean energy and moving away from a fossil fuel-based economy, which has polluted our atmosphere and contributed to global warming.

Solutions to Climate Change



Clean Energy Transition: Transitioning to clean, renewable energy is essential. It creates jobs, improves health, and is better for the planet. Renewable resources are abundant, unlike fossil fuels, which continue to pollute and warm the planet. Policy Implementation: Effective policies are needed to scale and speed up the transition to clean energy. The challenge is not technological but one of urgency and action. The CLEO Institute advocates for bold policies to accelerate this transition.

Yoca highlighted significant achievements and initiatives in Florida:

Federal and State Support: The Biden-Harris administration passed substantial climate legislation, mobilizing millions of federal dollars into communities in South Florida. Recently, Florida authorized $346 million for energy efficiency rebates to help residents reduce utility costs and combat climate change.

Energy Efficiency: Incentives and rebates are being introduced to help reduce the energy burden on Floridians and support climate goals.

Electrification of Transportation: South Florida is the second-largest market for electric vehicles in the nation and is rapidly expanding in rooftop solar adoption. Harnessing solar energy can provide energy freedom and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Yoca stressed the importance of decarbonizing the economy and electrifying transportation to address the climate crisis effectively.

For those interested in learning more or getting involved, Yoca directed viewers to The CLEO Institute’s website at cleoinstitute.org.