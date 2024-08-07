Climate Change and Community Resilience: An Insightful Discussion with The CLEO Institute

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The CLEO Institute. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Ian Quartin, a dedicated climate educator and advisor from the CLEO Institute, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the critical issue of climate change and how the CLEO Institute is working to educate and engage the community on this pressing topic.

The CLEO Institute is a nonprofit organization exclusively dedicated to climate education, advocacy, and engagement. Ian plays a crucial role in this mission by going into classrooms and talking to students of all age levels about climate change, its impacts, and potential solutions. He emphasizes the importance of understanding climate change and encourages proactive measures to address it.

Ian began by explaining the fundamentals of climate change. He described it as a result of industrial activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels and deforestation, which have significantly increased greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. These gases trap heat, much like wearing multiple layers of jackets, leading to a rise in global temperatures.

Ian elaborated on how climate change occurs. Sunlight enters the Earth's atmosphere, and while some of it is reflected back into space, greenhouse gases trap a significant portion, reradiating it as heat. Industrial processes emit gases like carbon dioxide and methane, which are highly effective at trapping heat. Even small amounts of these gases can have a substantial impact on global temperatures.

The effects of climate change are far-reaching and diverse. Ian highlighted that global warming leads to unstable weather patterns, including extreme heat, unexpected blizzards, and tornadoes. He also pointed to recent extreme weather events, such as the rain bomb event in Miami, causing unprecedented flooding. Sea level rise is another significant impact, threatening coastal areas like South Florida.

To illustrate this, Ian brought a visual aid showing the current coastline of South Florida and projected sea level rise if current trends continue. The visual aid highlighted the potential for 8 to 10 feet of sea level rise by 2100, which would drastically alter the landscape and displace communities.

Ian stressed the importance of taking action to mitigate climate change. He encouraged viewers to visit the CLEO Institute’s website at cleoinstitute.org to learn more about how they can contribute to climate action. This includes switching to renewable energy sources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting policies aimed at addressing climate change.