Preparing for Hurricane Season in South Florida: Insights from the CLEO Institute

Hurricane season in South Florida is more intense than ever, and it's crucial for residents to be prepared. To help us understand how to get ready, Climate Equity Program Coordinator, Bereatha Howard from the CLEO Institute, shared valuable insights on Inside South Florida about the increasing threat of hurricanes and how to build an effective hurricane preparedness kit.

According to Howard, hurricanes are now a bigger threat in South Florida due to their increased frequency and intensity. "We’re having hurricanes a lot more frequently than we used to, and not only more frequently, but they are more intense," she explains. This uptick in severe weather means that residents must be prepared well in advance, rather than waiting until the last minute when stores might already be emptied of essential supplies.

Certain areas and communities are more susceptible to hurricane damage, especially underserved communities. These communities often live paycheck to paycheck and may not have the resources to stock up on necessities in advance. Howard advises these residents to gradually purchase supplies ahead of time. "Get supplies bit by bit in advance. You can get items like bandages, alcohol, and baby food early. If you wait until the last minute, you may not have that resource available," she suggests, emphasizing that doing so can make a significant difference when a hurricane strikes.

Being prepared means having a well-stocked hurricane kit ready at all times. Howard provided a few essential items to include in a hurricane preparedness kit:



Lighting: Power outages are common during hurricanes, so having multiple sources of light is essential. "There are different types of lights," Howard notes, "such as solar lanterns that can be recharged by sunlight, which is a great way to ensure you always have light." This can help reduce anxiety, especially for children.

Medication: Make sure to have a 30-day supply of necessary medications. "A lot of people don't know that you can get a 30-day supply of medication in advance when there's a hurricane warning," Howard explains. This is crucial because pharmacies may not be open during or immediately after a storm.

Howard also emphasizes the importance of community preparation, especially for families with children. Additionally, Howard suggests staying informed about weather updates and maintaining communication with local authorities to ensure you are following the best practices for safety.

For additional resources and information on how to prepare for hurricanes, the CLEO Institute provides a range of materials. Visit their website at cleoinstitute.org/getinvolvedto get involved and learn more.