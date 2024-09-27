The CLEO Institute Educates Community on Climate Change

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The CLEO Institute. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the impacts of climate change become increasingly evident, The CLEO Institute is at the forefront of educating communities on understanding and combating this global crisis. In a recent segment of Inside South Florida, Ian Quartin, a trusted climate change advisor from the CLEO Institute, joined the show to discuss the urgent need for awareness and action against climate change.

Ian Quartin emphasized that the science behind climate change is well-established and unequivocally linked to human activities. “Greenhouse gases added to the atmosphere trap heat and increase global temperatures,” Quartin explained. He clarified that factors such as the Earth’s distance from the sun or volcanic activity do not account for the current trends in global warming. Instead, it is the excessive release of greenhouse gases from activities like burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial processes that are driving the climate crisis.

Quartin highlighted that climate change does not affect everyone equally. Vulnerable communities, particularly those with lower incomes or limited resources, bear the brunt of extreme weather events and environmental changes. For example, in Miami—a car-dependent city—individuals who rely on public transportation face heightened risks during extreme heat waves. Quartin shared a poignant example of commuters waiting in shaded bus stops during unprecedented heat, underscoring the disproportionate impact on those who cannot afford alternative means of shelter or transportation.

The conversation delved into alarming projections regarding extreme heat days. Quartin presented data showing that by 2030, Florida could experience up to 126 heat danger days annually, and by 2050, this number could rise to 151. These conditions pose severe health risks, including heatstroke, kidney disease, and other heat-related illnesses, especially for outdoor workers like agricultural laborers, construction workers, and first responders who have no choice but to remain exposed to the elements.

Addressing the crisis requires both mitigation and adaptation strategies. Mitigation involves reducing greenhouse gas emissions by transitioning to renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. “Florida, with its abundant sunshine and wind, is well-positioned to lead in renewable energy adoption,” Quartin noted. Adaptation strategies focus on preparing communities to withstand the effects of climate change, such as implementing systems to protect against sea-level rise and extreme heat, and ensuring that vulnerable populations have access to necessary resources and support.

Quartin urged individuals and communities to take proactive steps in combating climate change. “We already have the technologies and solutions needed to address these challenges,” he stated. The key is to implement these solutions promptly and effectively to create a safer and more sustainable future.

For those interested in learning more about climate change and how to get involved in mitigation and adaptation efforts, Quartin encouraged viewers to visit cleoinstitute.org/getinvolved. The CLEO Institute offers a wealth of resources and opportunities for community members to engage in meaningful actions that contribute to the fight against climate change.