The Impact of Climate Change on Health and Vulnerable Populations

Climate change is an ever-pressing topic, with impacts that extend far beyond environmental shifts. Dr. Cheryl Holder from the CLEO Institute recently joined Inside South Florida to discuss how climate change affects our health and why certain populations are more vulnerable. According to Dr. Holder, rising temperatures and increased pollution exacerbate health issues like high blood pressure, heart attacks, and respiratory problems.

Those living in older homes, without air conditioning, or in vulnerable situations like homelessness are especially at risk. Additionally, children, elderly people, and those with underlying health issues feel the effects more severely.

For more information on climate change and health, visit the CLEO Institute’s website, cleoinstitute.org, which offers resources and ways to get involved in climate action and community resilience.