Understanding and Addressing Climate Change with The CLEO Institute

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The CLEO Institute. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Joanne Perodin, Senior Director of Climate Equity at The CLEO Institute, recently joined Inside South Florida to discuss the critical issue of climate change, providing valuable insights into what climate change is, its negative ripple effects, and what actions individuals and communities can take to combat this crisis.

Joanne explained that climate change refers to the long-term alterations in temperature, precipitation patterns, and wind speeds. These changes are becoming increasingly evident, particularly in the intensity of natural events like hurricanes. Climate change is essentially how our climate—specifically temperature, rainfall, and wind patterns—has evolved over time.

Joanne broke down the negative impacts of climate change into four key areas:



Environmental Impact: Rising temperatures, increased frequency of extreme weather events such as heatwaves, droughts, and flooding are some of the most visible environmental effects. For example, several states in the U.S. have opened cooling centers due to extreme heat, and in South Florida, severe flooding has affected many homes. Economic Impact: Climate change also has a significant economic impact, particularly in sectors like agriculture. Changes in precipitation patterns and the increase in extreme weather events are leading to crop losses, which in turn affect farmers' livelihoods and the broader economy. Human Health: Extreme heat has led to an increase in heat-related illnesses and deaths. Additionally, climate change is allowing parasites and diseases, previously confined to specific areas, to spread to new regions. One example Joanne mentioned is the spread of leishmaniasis, a skin disease transmitted by a parasite. Social and Political Strain: As climate change impacts communities, displacing people from their homes due to events like hurricanes and flooding, it leads to social and political challenges. This displacement of communities creates a strain on social services and infrastructure, as well as on the political systems that must respond to these crises.

Joanne emphasized the importance of taking action at both the individual and community levels:

Education: Understanding what climate change is and what contributes to it—primarily human activities—is crucial. Educating oneself on the science behind climate change and its interconnections with daily life and global ecosystems is the first step toward meaningful action. Access to Reliable Resources: Joanne stressed the importance of accessing reliable resources and information to stay informed about climate change and how to address it. Government Programs: She highlighted the significance of federal initiatives like the Justice40 Initiative, which aims to ensure that 40% of federal funds go to BIPOC communities disproportionately impacted by climate change and environmental issues.

For those interested in learning more or getting involved in combating climate change, Joanne recommended visiting The CLEO Institute's website at cleoinstitute.org. This resource provides valuable information and opportunities for individuals and communities in South Florida to take action.