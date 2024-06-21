Understanding Climate Change with The CLEO Institute

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by The CLEO Institute. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Climate change has been a pressing issue for years, but what does it truly mean for us? To shed light on this critical topic, Inside South Florida welcomed executive director Yoca Arditi-Rocha from The CLEO Institute, a woman-led nonprofit dedicated to climate change education, advocacy, and engagement.

Founded in 2010 by a passionate science teacher, The CLEO Institute aims to simplify complex scientific terms related to climate change, making them accessible and actionable for the general public. "[Our founder] saw the need to educate the masses on what was happening to our climate and to our atmosphere," explained Yoca. " She wanted to translate complex scientific terms into layman's terms, something that people could understand with easiness and feel empowered to do something about the climate crisis that we're facing."

The CLEO Institute's mission is clear: engage communities across all sectors to work on climate solutions. Although the organization is based in Miami, it has a national reach with offices across the state of Florida. Their local work significantly informs their national efforts, particularly in policy-making at the federal level.

The work of The CLEO Institute is more crucial than ever, especially given the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. "An informed public is our best line of defense," Yoca emphasized. The CLEO Institute helps communities better prepare for events like the recent rain bomb in South Florida. Understanding that a warming climate makes these events more frequent, intense, and devastating is key to being prepared.

Yoca's message was one of hope and action. "We have the solutions. This is a solvable crisis. While the planet is warming because of the carbon pollution we're putting into the atmosphere, we can reverse that. We don't need miracles or silver bullets."

For those interested in learning more and taking action, The CLEO Institute offers a wealth of resources. Visit cleoinstitute.org/getinvolved for educational information, free workshops, and tools to stay informed and engaged.