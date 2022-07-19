A positive change in perspective can subsequently have a positive effect on you. WSFL-TV’s Trusted Advisor Agape Treatment Center’s CEO, George Mavrookas, joined Inside South Florida to share ways to help you remain positive.

“It's necessary to stay active. It's necessary to stay positive,” says Mavrookas. “We have to keep our body moving, and we have to keep our mind sharp.”

Sleep is a basic human need, and it plays a vital role in our moods and general well-being.

“I think that REM sleep, a deep sleep, is the most important type of sleep. You have a lot of people who are sleeping with televisions on, and who are thinking of different things,” says Mavrookas. “We have to try to cut out the distractions and noise and get a little REM sleep.”

Another element that can affect how you feel is what you choose to eat.

“We're blessed to be in a day and age with a lot of organic fruits, vegetables and meats. A balanced diet and the right eating are good for us,” says Mavrookas.“Let's stay away from things like processed foods and refined sugars.”

An additional component that may negatively affect you is the people you surround yourself.

“It is a big thing to have the right people around, and people that are moving and trending in the right direction,” says Mavrookas.

