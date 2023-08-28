Bankruptcy can help save your home from foreclosure

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to share how filing for bankruptcy may help you overcome home foreclosure.

“The worst thing you can do is allow your house to go into foreclosure. Because when it sells, it sells at a depressed price, and you're not going to get the equity out of your home,” say Van Horn. “Bankruptcy can actually stop the sale of the foreclosure to buy some time and maybe get you caught up on payments.”

For more information, visit vanhornlawgroup.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Van Horn Law Group.