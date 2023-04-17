Bankruptcy update with Chad Van Horn

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to share why more people are eligibility for debt relief.

“More people are eligible to qualify for chapter seven bankruptcy, which is the liquidation chapter, than chapter 13 bankruptcy,” says Van Horn. “The median income has changed in Florida from $55,000 to over $60,000 for a single income worker. That means more people are qualified to become debt-free.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Van Horn Law Group.