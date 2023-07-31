Student loan repayment tips

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you prepare for your upcoming student loan repayments.

“The first thing you have to realize is in October payments are coming due. The good news is the new income-based repayment program actually lowers the payment for borrowers,” says Van Horn. “Build that into your budget and build it in now so that you have some money saved up because you got to get used to that payment again.”

