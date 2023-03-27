Tips to avoid bankruptcy

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you before you consider filing for bankruptcy.

“The first thing you have to do is get ahead of this debt. You have to reach out to the creditors and see if you can work out better terms,” says Van Horn. “As soon as you see yourself falling behind or getting stressed out with your finances, you can contact me or a professional immediately.”

For more information, visit vanhornlawgroup.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Van Horn Law Group.