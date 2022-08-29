Tips to manage the effects of missing payments

Defaulting on payments can have lasting effects on your credit. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you reduce the effects of missing payments.

“Regarding credit cards, you want to communicate with a creditor directly to see if they have different programs that will help you reduce or skip a couple of payments,” says Van Horn. “Regarding mortgages, reach out and try to work out a loan modification or ask if they can put those payments on the back end of the loan.”

If you find yourself in debt after defaulting on payments, there is an option to improve your credit score.

“Sometimes, the best way to increase your credit score is to file bankruptcy. The key to improving your credit score is the resolution of the debt,” says Van Horn. “Bankruptcy can give you that fresh start, and that can be the best thing for you, your health, and your credit.”

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Van Horn Law Group.