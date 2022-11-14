Tips to save money on gifts this holiday season

The effects of inflation may affect your gift-giving plans. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you buy gifts for your family and friends this holiday season on a budget.

“The first step is to set a spending budget. I try to use that budget and break it up between who I need to give gifts,” says Van Horn. “My second tip is to do a secret Santa with all your friends instead of trying to buy everybody a gift.”

This year, Van Horn Law Group is announcing its “Not So Secret Santa” giveaway.

“We realize that times are tough for some people out there who cannot afford to give gifts to their kids,” says Van Horn. “If you go to our website, we might just buy your kid the gift. There are no strings attached, and it's free.”

For more information, visit vanhornlawgroup.com

