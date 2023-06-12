Why filing for bankruptcy should come before divorce

WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to share how filing for divorce before filing for bankruptcy can impact you.

“If you file after the divorce, you cannot exempt property that's owned jointly with your spouse or soon to be ex-spouse,” says Horn. “If you own property jointly while you're married, and you acquired it during the marriage, generally speaking, it's exempt from individual creditors.”

