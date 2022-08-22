WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn, shares his tips for paying off debt

Being in debt is a harsh reality for many. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Chad Van Horn of Van Horn Law Group, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help manage debt using exempt funds.

“Exempt funds are assets and money that creditors cannot touch regardless of judgments or garnishment of your wages,” says Van Horn. “Retirement accounts, social security benefits, and any equity that you have in your homestead in Florida are examples of exempt funds.”

Using exempt funds can lead to hefty penalties and is not a decision to take lightly.

“There are reasons to dip into those funds. If you have to rebuild your credit so that you can qualify for a mortgage, you may want to consider using those exempt funds,” says Van Horn. “If it's a really aggressive creditor, like the IRS, you may want to consider using those exempt funds.”

