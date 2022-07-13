South Florida is no stranger to storm-related flooding. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor and President of Hamilton Fox Insurance, Hamilton Jones, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help you purchase the proper flood insurance.

“Flood insurance and homeowners’ insurance are two different coverages and often are provided by two different policies. Flood insurance is outside groundwater that enters the home,” says Jones. “Homeowners Insurance can have a water damage component to it, and it can cover things like the overflowing toilet or broken water pipe.”

The evolving homeowners’ insurance market has changed, and it may present cost-saving benefits to homeowners.

“The National Flood Insurance Program just implemented ‘Risk Rating 2.0.’ It eliminates the need for an elevation certificate. That could be a savings of $500,” says Jones. “For the homeowner, it also looks at the individual risk of the home and should provide a better priced policy based on each home. The ‘Risk Rating 2.0’ took effect in October 2021 for all new policies and in April 2022 for all renewal policies.”

If you’re experiencing the effects of the challenging real estate market, Jones has a few tips that may provide some relief to you.

“I would recommend always getting an elevation certificate. Secondly, work with a savvy agent that can also look at the elevation certificate and make recommendations that can reduce the cost of flood insurance,” says Jones. “Finally, I would say consider looking at private flood options.”

For more information, visit HamiltonFoxIns.com or call 855-427-8683

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Hamilton Fox Insurance.