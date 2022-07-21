WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Hamilton Fox Insurance, is a cut above the rest

Finding a reputable insurance agent can be extremely difficult. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor and President of Hamilton Fox Insurance, Hamilton Jones, joined Inside South Florida to share how the insurance agency stands above its competitors.

The Jones family has been in the insurance business for generations.

“I'm a third-generation insurance agent. Our family started the business in 1947 in South Dade County with my grandfather, Randy Jones,” says Jones. “My father, Tom, ran the agency for more than 30 years, and it's still in business today.”

Jones launched Hamilton Fox and Co. on January 1, 2017.

“We're a property casualty insurance agency that provides home, auto, and commercial insurance solutions from Key West to Tallahassee,” says Jones. “Our brand message is quick quotes, new options, and more savings.”

What differentiates the insurance agency from its competitors is its people and process.

“We review the reports to make sure that you're getting credit on everything that you should, and we make sure there aren’t any mistakes on those reports,” says Jones. “We also spend a lot of time explaining the coverage that we're providing to you, and we compare it to your current policy.”

For more information, visit HamiltonFoxIns.com or call 855-427-8683

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Hamilton Fox Insurance.