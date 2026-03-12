Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 people hurt, gunman dead in shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia

At least two people were injured Thursday in a shooting at Old Dominion University in Virginia. The suspected gunman is dead.

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. local time at the school's Constant Hall. Two people were taken to an area hospital. The status of their injuries is not known at this time.

Old Dominion University's website says Constant Hall serves as the hub for the College of Business and has 19 classrooms, two full size lecture halls and the Greg Lumsden trading room.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

