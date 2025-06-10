CNN reporter detained on live TV during LA immigration protests

CNN correspondent Jason Carroll was detained on live television while covering protests in Los Angeles, becoming part of the story he was reporting on.

Carroll was seen on camera being pulled aside by Los Angeles police officers with his hands behind his back during a live broadcast.

While Carroll was later released, two members of his camera crew were arrested.

LAPD officers could be heard telling Carroll not to return to the area or he would be arrested.

Carroll is not the first journalist caught between police and protesters in Los Angeles. On Sunday, an Australian journalist appeared to be shot by a rubber bullet while reporting live on the immigration protests.

A British news photographer reportedly needed emergency surgery after sustaining a leg injury during the same protests.

