Authorities say 16-year-old boy shot other students at Colorado high school with revolver

Authorities identified the gunman who injured two students at Evergreen High School near Denver on Wednesday as 16-year-old Desmond Holly.

The shooter died on Wednesday, hours after being transported to a local hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. He was also a student at the school.

The two students who were injured in the shooting were in critical condition on Wednesday after being transported to a local hospital.

During a press conference on Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Jacki Kelley said investigators are working to determine a motive, if any, in the shooting.

The gunman reportedly used a revolver handgun that he loaded multiple times. Kelley said "a lot" of rounds were fired inside and outside of the school.

