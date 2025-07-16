Current and former Louisiana police chiefs charged in alleged visa fraud scheme

Three current or former Louisiana police chiefs were arrested following a federal investigation into an alleged scheme that involved false police reports being sold to immigrants lacking permanent legal status and used to try to secure a visa, authorities said Tuesday.

The forged police reports would indicate that the immigrant was a victim of a crime, U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said at a news conference.

“We’ve brought these allegations against who we allege are corrupt officials, and we are not alleging that these are corrupt police departments," Van Hook said, who said a total of five people have been arrested as part of the investigation, including the current or former police chiefs.

Some crime victims, and their families, may be eligible for temporary visas - and, in some cases, a path to citizenship. About 10,000 people got these “U-visas” in the 12-month period ended Sept. 30, 2022, the latest period for which the Homeland Security Department has published data.

These special visas are specifically for victims of certain crimes “who have suffered mental or physical abuse” and are “helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity,” based on a description of the program published by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Lester Duhé, a spokesperson for the Louisiana attorney general’s office, said that office was assisting federal agents with “court-authorized activities" when asked about its role in the case.

The current or former police chiefs are from small municipalities, that are near each other, in central Louisiana, which has multiple U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities. Although Louisiana does not share a border with a foreign country, there are nine ICE detention facilities in the state — holding nearly 7,000 people.

At least two of the police chiefs were taken into custody at a police chief conference in Baton Rouge, WBRZ-TV reported.

Local news outlets reported seeing ICE and FBI agents entering the homes of two of the chiefs.

Additional details about the investigation, arrests and the alleged scheme were not made available.

In 2021, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services warned that the U-visa program was susceptible to fraud after an audit from the Office of Inspector General found they had not addressed deficiencies in their process.

The audit found the agency approved a handful of suspicious law enforcement signatures that were not cross-referenced with a database of authorized signatures, according to the OIG report. They were also not closely tracking fraud case outcomes, the total number of U-visas granted per year, and were not effectively managing the backlog, which led to crime victims waiting for nearly 10 years before receiving a U-visa.

