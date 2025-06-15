FBI offers $50K reward for suspect in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Vance Boelter, the suspect in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses.

Authorities released several photos of Boelter, including one taken Saturday that shows him wearing a cowboy hat and another that shows him wearing a latex mask at one of the victims’ homes.

Boelter is accused of fatally shooting Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband early Saturday, and of wounding state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in what authorities believe were politically motivated attacks.

Both shootings occurred at the lawmakers' residences, which are located several miles apart.

RELATED STORY | Police focus on Vance Boelter as investigation into shooting of Minnesota lawmakers continues

Police were initially called to Hoffman’s home following reports of gunfire. After responding, officers began conducting wellness checks on other lawmakers. Not long after, they encountered the suspect at Hortman’s residence, where he fired several rounds at them before fleeing.

Authorities have not said whether they have any leads on Boelter’s whereabouts. However, a friend of Boelter’s told investigators the suspect sent him a message after the shootings. While he did not admit to the crimes, the message read, "I’m going to be gone for a while. May be dead shortly, so I just want to let you know I love you guys both and I wish it hadn’t gone this way. … I’m sorry for all the trouble this has caused.”

Authorities recovered several AK-style firearms from Boelter's vehicle, and he was believed to still be armed with a pistol, according to the Associated Press, which cited a person familiar with the investigation.

Officials have urged the public not to approach Boelter if spotted, and to call 911 immediately.